"I Am Modi Too, Felt Insulted": BJP MP Welcomes Rahul Gandhi Conviction

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi welcomed a Surat court's decision to convict Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

The court pronounced Mr Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment before granting him a 30-day bail to appeal the court's verdict.

"I welcome the decision of the court. I am also a Modi. I felt insulted by Rahul Gandhi's remarks," Sushil Modi told NDTV.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar said that he too has filed a defamation case against the Congress leader in Patna.

"I have also filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Patna. I hope that I will get justice," he said.

Fellow BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Harnath Singh Yadav claimed Mr Gandhi is facing several cases at different courts.

"Looks like Rahul Gandhi will have to go to jail once." Mr Yadav said.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the defamation case against Mr Gandhi for saying, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

The remarks were made during a rally at Karnataka's Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Gandhi's lawyer alleged that the court's proceedings were "flawed" from the beginning.