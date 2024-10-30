Hyderabad Woman, 33, Dies After Eating Momo, 20 Others Have Food Poisoning

Hyderabad woman Reshma Begum has died after eating momo from a vendor

A 33-year-old woman died and 20 others suffered food poisoning after eating momos served by a street vendor at different locations in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area, police have said.

Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station, told news agency PTI, "We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

An investigation has found that the vendor was operating without any food safety licence and that food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions. The dough used to prepare momos was placed in the refrigerator without any packing, the probe found. It also found that the refrigerator door was broken.

Samples from the food vendor have been sent for lab analysis. The vendor's owner has been asked to stop the food business and a criminal case will be filed under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

A police case was filed after family members of those suffering from food poisoning filed a complaint.

Reshma Begum, it is learnt, had started suffering from diarrhoea, stomach ache and vomiting shortly after eating momo on Friday. She died on Sunday morning. She was a single mother and is survived by two daughters.