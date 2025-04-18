Hyderabad Weather: Parts Of City Lashed By Rain, 7-Day Forecast And More

Hyderabad Weather: Providing relief from lingering heat conditions, parts of Hyderabad city were lashed by thunderstorms and light to moderate rain on Friday (Apr 18) evening. The southern Indian city, which has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures, had also received rain and gusty winds earlier this week.

As per experts, the local weather instability has intensified due to the development of a weather system where moisture is being drawn from the southern Bay of Bengal. The rainfall amid the scorching temperatures is normal for pre-monsoon activity in April.

Hailstorm started at Nandi Hills, Meerpet pic.twitter.com/MsUNJgftAR — ...... (@Hyderabadi_ts) April 18, 2025

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have been forecast in isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

7-Day forecast for Hyderabad