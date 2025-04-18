Advertisement
Hyderabad Weather: Parts Of City Lashed By Rain, 7-Day Forecast And More

Hyderabad Weather: Parts of Hyderabad received light to moderate rainfall on Friday (Apr 18) evening.

Read Time: 2 mins
Hyderabad Weather: Parts Of City Lashed By Rain, 7-Day Forecast And More
Hyderabad Weather: The rainfall amid the scorching temperatures is normal for pre-monsoon activity.

Hyderabad Weather: Providing relief from lingering heat conditions, parts of Hyderabad city were lashed by thunderstorms and light to moderate rain on Friday (Apr 18) evening. The southern Indian city, which has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures, had also received rain and gusty winds earlier this week.

As per experts, the local weather instability has intensified due to the development of a weather system where moisture is being drawn from the southern Bay of Bengal. The rainfall amid the scorching temperatures is normal for pre-monsoon activity in April.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have been forecast in isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

7-Day forecast for Hyderabad

DateWeatherMinimum Temp. (in Celsius)Maximum Temp. (in Celsius)
April 18Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers26.029.0
April 19Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm26.039.0
April 20Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm27.039.0
April 21Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm27.039.0
April 22Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm27.039.0
April 23Rain27.040.0
April 24Rain27.040.0

