Hyderabad Police Issue Notice To Theatre Over Stampede At 'Pushpa 2' Screening

The stampede broke out outside Sandhya 70MM theatre on December 4.

The Hyderabad police on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Sandhya 70MM theatre, seeking a response on why it's licence should not be revoked for alleged security lapses during the premiere show of Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule", which triggered a stampede and led to the death of a woman earlier this month.

Police Commissioner C V Anand highlighted 11 lapses on part of the theatre to manage the crowd, and directed Renuka Devi, the licensee of Sandhya 70MM Theatre, to submit its response in 10 days.

If the management fails to submit a response, "it will be construed that she has no explanation to offer and orders will be passed without further notice", the officer said.

There was no immediate comment from the theatre management on the notice, but earlier, a letter widely circulated on social media suggested the authorities at the cinema hall had informed the cops about the actor's visit and also sought adequate security arrangements for the event.

However, another note that has surfaced suggests that Chikkadpally police had written to the theatre management, denying permission for the actor and his team to attend the special screening.

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as a huge crowd jostled at the theatre to catch a glimpse of Mr Arjun, when he arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for the screening on the evening of December 4.

The woman's son, Teja, sustained injuries and has been on ventilator support. On Tuesday, Mr Anand visited the hospital and said it is suspected that the boy had suffered brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

In the notice, Mr Anand alleged that there was no prior intimation from the theatre management or the actor's team about their visit to the premises. He also said that the management encouraged the gathering of erecting large flexes outside the threatre "illegally without prior permission".

The theatre management "did not plan any entry, exit and seating plan for films lead actors despite knowing that they will attract huge public attention", the top cop said.

"There were no proper sign boards displaying entry and exit to guide the public... The theatre failed to make arrangements for crowd management. When the actor's private security team started pushing back the public, this aggravated the situation," the officer said.

The management had clearly failed to provide a safe and secure environment to the public on that day, the officer added.

Mr Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

On Friday, the actor was arrested and was sent to judicial custody by a city court for 14 days. The Telangana High Court, however, granted him interim bail the same day.

The actor, who was listed as accused number 11 in the case, was released from prison the next morning.