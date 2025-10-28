'She Was Depressed': Mother Of Hyderabad Cabin Crew Who Died By Suicide

The family of Janvi Gupta, the 28-year-old Hyderabad-based IndiGo cabin crew member who died by suicide last week, has released a video statement strongly refuting speculation over the tragic incident, explaining that her death was the result of her struggle with depression.

Gupta's mother, Sonika Gupta, and brother said they do not suspect foul play.

"It is a matter of great sorrow that Janvi is no longer with us," her brother said in the video that was made public. "In the meantime, we are receiving some messages... that someone is being blamed for Janvi's passing from this world. Naresh Choudhury (an airline pilot) is being linked to her. We are conveying this message to state this is absolutely false and completely wrong."

"The reason for Janvi's death was depression. She had been in depression for a long time due to some family issues," the brother continued, supported by Janvi Gupta's mother, Sonika.

Gupta's family then called on the public to immediately cease circulation of salacious messages. "Action should be taken against all people spreading such rumours," they said.

Local police had filed a case and taken Gupta's mobile phone as part of their investigation.

They also recorded a statement by the mother.

Police Inspector K Kastro told NDTV that Sonika Gupta, who flew down from Jammu, which is where the family hails from, also told the cops her daughter had been battling depression.

Gupta's body was found on October 24 at her rented flat in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar neighbourhood. She reportedly hosted a social gathering shortly before her death.