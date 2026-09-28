Hyderabad Man Flags 22-Minute Ads Before Film, Theatre Fined Rs 75,000

A Hyderabad consumer commission has ordered a cineplex to pay Rs 75,000 after finding that commercial advertisements and promotional content delayed the start of a movie by around 22 minutes. The case dates back to June 20, 2025, when a man bought tickets to Dhanush and Nagarjuna-starrer Kuberaa. The 33-year-old man told The Indian Express that he had booked two tickets for the 10:35 pm show and he and his friend were seated by around 10:30 pm. However, advertisements and trailers continued until about 10:52 pm, according to the complaint.

The man told the commission that the delay affected his plans and caused him to reach home at 3 am, about an hour later than expected. He alleged the delay amounted to a deficiency in service.

The final order from Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission came more than a year late, on September 11, 2026, in which it agreed with the complainant and held the theatre's conduct as an unfair trade practice.

Why The Theatre Was Penalised

As per The Indian Express report, the commission referred to government guidelines about the screening of public service awareness films, which restrict such approved films to up to two minutes. However, the commission's finding was not simply that cinemas cannot run advertisements before a film.

It specifically held the theatre responsible for the delay caused by commercial advertisements and promotional content, which it said were being screened for commercial benefit.

During the course of the hearing, the theatre company argued that advertisements, public service announcements and trailers were part of its business operations and that public service content served a wider public-interest purpose. But the commission did not accept the defence in the circumstances of the case.

How the Rs 75,000 will be split

The Rs 75,000 ordered by the commission is not entirely compensation to the moviegoer. The theatre was directed to pay:

Rs 20,000 to the complainant as compensation for the inconvenience

Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs

Rs 50,000 to the District Consumer Welfare Fund as punitive damages

The Rs 50,000 punitive amount was intended to discourage the theatre from repeating the practice.