Man Stabbed To Death By 7 Men In Hyderabad, Cops Launch Probe

A man was brutally stabbed to death by a group of unidentified people in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident took place at IS Sadan Police limits. A CCTV video of the same also went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting authorities to initiate a probe.

In the viral video, the victim can be seen being brutally stabbed by a group of seven men. He tried to escape but was overpowered by the accused and was stabbed until he fell to the ground.

The group of attackers later fled from the spot on their two-wheelers leaving him behind.

"The murder happened within our limits," IS Sadan Police Station House Officer Mallesh Sonnaila said.

"We are investigating the issue," he added.

