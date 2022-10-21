Hyderabad Doctors, Just Married, Found Dead; Geyser Issues Suspected

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A doctor couple in their twenties, married just a couple of months ago, was on Thursday found dead at their Hyderabad home.

It is suspected that electric shock, triggered possibly by a faulty wire connection to a bathroom geyser, may have caused their death. The house is in Khaderbagh locality.

"When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead,'' said the father of Umme Mohimeen Saima, 22.

Dr Syed Nisaruddin, 26, and his wife Saima had only returned on Wednesday night from Suryapet, where the doctor was interning, the family said.

"This may have happened yesterday morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, when we went in, we found them dead. It appears that the husband went to save the wife but both succumbed," investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said.

Police say Saima was in the final year of medical college, while her husband Syed Nisaruddin was working at a Government Medical College in Suryapet.

On Thursday morning, Saima spoke to her father and promised to call back later. The call never came.

The father presumed that both must have gone to work. Later in the evening when calls went unanswered, the family broke into the apartment to check.

"It appears that (Syed) Nisaruddin went in to save his wife who appears to have suffered an electric shock. He got a shock himself," said the father.

