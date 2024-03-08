14 Children Suffer Electric Shock During Mahashivratri Procession In Rajasthan's Kota

Rajasthan Kota electric shock incident: The children were taken to a hospital

Fourteen children suffered electric shock during a Mahashivratri procession in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said today. Two of them are in a critical condition, the state Health Minister Heeralal Nagar said.

They have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Visuals from the hospital by news agency ANI show some children being rushed into the emergency rooms for treatment.

"It's a very sad incident... Two children are seriously injured with one having 100 per cent burns. A special team has been formed to provide all possible treatment. Officials are directed to investigate if there has been any kind of negligence," Mr Nagar said.

A high-tension overhead power line is suspected to be the cause of the electric shock, news agency PTI reported.

The two critical children suffered 50 per cent and 100 per cent burns, PTI reported, while the rest suffered less than 50 per cent burns.