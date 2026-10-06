Hyderabad Bouncer Agencies Allege Religious Discrimination At Dandiya Events

Bouncer supply agencies in Hyderabad have urged the Telangana government and police to take action against event organisers who allegedly refuse to give work to Muslim employees during Dandiya and Navratri events, saying security jobs should not be denied on the basis of religion.

Bouncer Supply Agency representatives, MD Feroz (Fazal), Sharda Reddy, Prabhakar and Salman, claimed that some event organisers had recently stopped hiring Muslim bouncers for Dandiya celebrations and other events on religious grounds.

The representatives said thousands of Hindu and Muslim bouncers across Telangana depend on security work for their livelihood. They appealed to organisers to assess security personnel on professional standards rather than religion.

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"If a bouncer does something wrong, legal action can be taken against that individual. But Hindu and Muslim bouncers should not be treated differently," they said.

The representatives alleged that the practice of excluding Muslim bouncers had intensified following controversies surrounding Dandiya events in 2024.

Previously, Telangana Bajrang Dal convenor Siva Ramulu publicly asked Dandiya organisers not to employ people from other faiths as security personnel and bouncers during Navratri celebrations.

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Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised alleged boycotts of Muslim workers. "Muslim bouncers and other workers have reported that event organisers are boycotting them under pressure from extremist organisations," he said, urging police to take strict action.

The leader further appealed to people across communities to oppose such discrimination, warning that communal divisions could hurt Telangana's social harmony and development.