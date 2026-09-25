Assam Approves Rules For Compulsory Registration Of Muslim Marriages

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Cabinet has approved new rules for the registration of Muslim marriages in the state.

"The 'Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026' to establish a uniform procedural framework for mandatory registration across the state has been approved," Sarma told a press conference after chairing the cabinet meeting.

"From now on, Muslim marriages will be registered by registrars," he added.

He said if the number of applications increases, the government will gradually appoint some additional officers as registrars so that people do not face any difficulty in registering their marriages.

He said an earlier government decision had barred 'kazis' from registering Muslim marriages, but the alternative forum for registration was not mentioned.

Sarma said the move is aimed at ensuring that Muslim marriages are properly registered through the government's registration system.

The new law - The Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026 -- makes the registration framework under the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024, compulsory and replaces a former legislation enacted in 1935 - Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act had provided for voluntary registration. Although a 2010 amendment made registration compulsory.

The 2024 legislation weeds away provision of any Muslim marriage involving minors. According to the new law, the woman must be at least 18 years old and the man 21 years old at the time of marriage.

It also shifted the registration process from licensed Muslim registrars or 'kazis' to government registration officials.

The framework makes marriage registration a formal state process.

Under the 2024 Act, applications require proof of identity, age, and residence, along with declarations by the couple. The law also provides for public notice and a 30-day objection period before

It also sets conditions relating to legal age, free consent, and prohibited relationships.