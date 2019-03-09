Hunt On For Absconding Cops Over Custodial Deaths in Bihar's Sitamarhi

The two suspects were found dead a day after their arrest.

Special teams have been formed to arrest eight policemen who fled after their alleged involvement in the custodial death of two people at Dumra police station in Bihar's Sitamarhi came to light earlier this week. District Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh has also been transferred in this connection.

According to sources, the eight policemen - including Station House Officer Chandra Bhushan Singh - also took a service revolver along with them.

According to sources, the two victims - Mohammed Gufran (30) and Taslim (35) - were arrested from Chakia in East Champaran district on robbery charges on Tuesday. They died in police custody the next day, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that they were fatally beaten.

Following this, Chandra Bhushan Singh and his seven colleagues were arrested and taken to Runni Saidpur, about 20 km from the district headquarters. However, sources said that the eight managed to escape in connivance with local policemen.

The case has come as a major embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government, which has been accused of failing to alleviate the law-and-order situation in the state by the opposition. A few days ago, the Chief Minister had warned Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey - who has been widely covered by the local media - that she should be ready to face the heat if he fails to discharge his duties efficiently.