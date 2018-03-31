Hundreds Of SSC Candidates Clash With Police In Delhi, Detained

Around 200 protesters were detained when they clashed with the police over alleged SSC paper leak

All India | | Updated: March 31, 2018 20:31 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hundreds Of SSC Candidates Clash With Police In Delhi, Detained

Click to Play

SSC protests in Delhi: The protesters held up traffic in Lutyens' Delhi for over an hour

New Delhi:  Thousands of Staff Selection Commission candidates held a demonstration in the heart of Delhi today to protest against the alleged SSC paper leak, leading to a scuffle with police.

The SSC aspirants, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of failing to prevent the alleged paper leak.

The protesters also demanded adequate jobs for the educated youth of the country.
 
ssc protest delhi 650 pti 2

Protesters want a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged SSC paper leak

The protesters had given time till 3 pm to the authorities concerned for a written assurance on their demands and said they would march towards the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office.

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police.
 
ssc protest delhi 650 pti 3

Traffic was affected in central Delhi for an hour due to SSC protesters

According to a senior police officer, around 3,000 SSC aspirants were protesting near the Parliament Street police station. Around 3 pm, they attempted to proceed towards Parliament. As they were stopped by the police, the protesters started marching towards Connaught Place, he added.

Comments
The protesters held up traffic in Lutyens' Delhi for over an hour. The police managed to disperse them and around 200 protesters were detained.
 
ssc protest delhi 650 pti 5

Around 200 SSC protesters were detained by the police

They were currently under detention at various police stations, the officer added.

The SSC conducts the examinations for recruitment to the lower categories of posts in the central government.

Trending

SSC protestsSSC paper leakStaff Selection Commission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................