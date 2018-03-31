Hundreds Of SSC Candidates Clash With Police In Delhi, Detained Around 200 protesters were detained when they clashed with the police over alleged SSC paper leak

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC protests in Delhi: The protesters held up traffic in Lutyens' Delhi for over an hour New Delhi: Thousands of Staff Selection Commission candidates held a demonstration in the heart of Delhi today to protest against the alleged SSC paper leak, leading to a scuffle with police.



The SSC aspirants, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of failing to prevent the alleged paper leak.



The protesters also demanded adequate jobs for the educated youth of the country.

Protesters want a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged SSC paper leak The protesters had given time till 3 pm to the authorities concerned for a written assurance on their demands and said they would march towards the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office.



A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police.

Traffic was affected in central Delhi for an hour due to SSC protesters



The protesters held up traffic in Lutyens' Delhi for over an hour. The police managed to disperse them and around 200 protesters were detained.

Around 200 SSC protesters were detained by the police



The SSC conducts the examinations for recruitment to the lower categories of posts in the central government.



