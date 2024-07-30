Hundreds Feared Trapped As Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad landslide: Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped.

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving several people suspected to be trapped.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.

Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped.

Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

