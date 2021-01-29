Bengal Officer Who Arrested BJP Workers For 'Goli Maro' Slogans Quits

Humayun Kabhir had been promoted to Inspector General rank in December (File)

A top Bengal police officer who had ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro...(shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a rally last week resigned today.

Humayun Kabir, the police commissioner of Chandannagar near Kolkata, quit citing "personal reasons".

He had been promoted to Inspector General rank in December. On January 21, three BJP supporters who shouted the infamous "Goli Maro" slogan at a rally were arrested in the dead of night for allegedly attempting to incite violence.

A local BJP leader at Chandannagar, Suresh Shaw, and two others were picked by the police hours after they shouted the slogan while participating in a roadshow by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly MP locket Chatterjee.

Suvendu Chatterjee, once Mamata Banerjee's closest aide, quit her party last month and joined the BJP, triggering an exodus from the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the arrests were "a completely police matter and the party had no hand in it".

The arrests raised questions because supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, who had shouted a tweaked version of the same slogan on the streets of Kolkata a day before, had not been arrested.

The state government had raised the subject with the Election Commission. The powerful election body had also received a complaint from the BJP of partisan conduct.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh said, "I told the Election Commission to see the police partiality. The same slogan in Kolkata by TMC and there is no action but when it provokes reaction in Chandannagar, the youth who shouted it is picked up by police in the dead of night… Such provocative slogans should not but will cause reaction. The party in power has a bigger responsibility in controlling such things."

But the state government defended its action.

"We can have different points of view but Bengal's culture, propriety and decency cannot be breached. They are using language that amounts to terrorism through words. They are saying 'Goli Maro'. They are saying 'we will bury you'. They are saying 'we will send you to the crematorium'," Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee said.