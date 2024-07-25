Human Rights Body Notice To Delhi Government, Cops In Electrocution Case

Representational Image

Human rights body NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government, the city police chief and a power discom in connection with the death of a man due to electrocution in Patel Nagar, officials said on Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also sought to know about the action taken against those responsible, the compensation awarded to the next of family of the dead as well as the steps proposed or taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In a statement, the commission said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a young man died due to electrocution while trying to cross over a water-logged street with the support of an iron gate leading to his paying guest accommodation in Patel Nagar area of Delhi on July 22".

Reportedly, the iron gate stands right next to an electric pole with a cluster of exposed wires going to various homes in the society, it said.

The commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation of the victim due to "apparent negligence of the authorities".

"The waterlogging in the area and flow of electric current from the electric pole to the iron gate, prima facie indicate towards this negligence causing a loss of life," it said.

Therefore, the commission has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary, the commissioner of police of Delhi and the chairman, Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), to submit a detailed report within two weeks, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)