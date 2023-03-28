Huge Win For Team EPS As Madras High Court Throws Out OPS Challenge

Team OPS is now likely to appeal to a two judge bench.

In a big win for team EPS (AIADMK interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami), the Madras High Court today rejected the challenge by rival leader O Panneerselvan (OPS) to his expulsion from the party and the former's elevation to the party's powerful General Secretary post. AIADMK is now likely to formally announce EPS as its General Secretary. Celebrations broke out at the party headquarters over a resolution to the protracted drama for leadership.

The Madras High Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the elevation of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami as the AIADMK's interim general secretary by the party's general council in July last year. The resolutions were adopted, and the amendments made to the party's by-laws. The supreme court had recently upheld the July 11 general council as legal, but left it to the Madras High court to decide on the legality of the resolutions.