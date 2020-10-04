Huge Gathering Planned In Hathras, Organisers Demand Justice For Accused

Members of the so-called upper castes in Hathras will hold a meeting today.

Members of the so-called upper castes in Hathras will hold a meeting today in support of the men arrested for the gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old from Scheduled Castes, which has triggered countrywide outrage. BJP Leader Rajveer Singh Pehelwan, at whose home the meet will be held, said he is involved "in a personal capacity".

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. The Yogi Adityanath government is under pressure over the police handling of the case, which included a 2 am cremation of the woman's body, while her family was kept locked up.

"We have informed the police about the meet. A First Information Report should be filed against the family of the woman (victim). The accused have been falsely targeted," one of the organisers said.

A gathering of so-called upper caste men was also held on Friday near the village where the woman lived.