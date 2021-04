Delhi: Visuals show firefighters and locals trying to douse the huge flames.

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday. 22 fire trucks have been sent in to fight the blaze.

The fire was reported at around 9.15 pm.

Visuals show firefighters and locals trying to douse the huge flames.

There are no reports of casualties.

More details awaited.