Huge Drug Racket Busted In Hyderabad, Accused Sold Drugs Via Dating App

A huge drug peddling network in Hyderabad, which was operating through a dating app, was busted, officials said on Friday. The city's task force officials detained two drug peddlers running the racket and seven consumers.

The two peddlers, identified as M Ramakanth alias Kiran (44) and Mudavath Prasad (30), used code names like 'rocket' and 'pigeon' on their dating app profiles. They then sold to consumers through the app - many of whom belonged to the LGBTQ community.

The accused sourced drugs like MDMA from a Nigerian supplier in Bengaluru at Rs 10,000 per gram and sold them in Hyderabad for Rs 15,000 per gram, officials said.

While Ramakanth worked as a private sector employee, Mudavath was a vacuum cleaner technician. They had faced similar charges of drug peddling in July last year, but resumed their operations after being released on bail.

The Hyderabad task force officials seized 100 grams of MDMA, 10 mobile phones, and a weighing machine from the peddlers - all valued at around Rs 15 lakh.

Seven consumers, including a general surgeon, an IT recruiter, and a sex worker, were detained along with the two peddlers.

Officials said that among the detainees, one person tested HIV positive, raising urgent public health concerns.

All the accused have been handed over to the Chilkalguda police for further arrests, officials said.