Huge Controversy Over BJP Lawmaker's Offensive Comments Against Mayawati

Sadhana Singh said Mayawati had no self-respect

A lawmaker of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has drawn severe criticism from the opposition for offensive comments targeting BSP chief Mayawati who, she said, "was a blot on womankind", accusing her of "selling her dignity for power".

"She has no sense of self-respect... she was almost molested earlier and yet... in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow for revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We strongly condemn Mayawati ji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped down insults for comfort and power ... is a blot on womankind," Sadhana Singh, the legislator from Mughalsarai, said at a rally on Saturday.

The lawmaker's comments were in apparent reference to the infamous episode when Ms Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995 that triggered decades of animosity. That ended when the two parties decided to come together for the national elections in Uttar Pradesh, with a "gathbandhan" or alliance announced at a joint press conference by Ms Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav last week. The BSP chief later said that she had put the past behind her in the "interest of the coalition".

The BJP lawmaker's comments drew a sharp reaction from Ms Mayawati's party which said the language reflected the party's "frustration with the SP-BSP alliance". "The level of language shows their mental illness," said the BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has been effusive in his praise for new ally Mayawati in the recent months, strongly condemned the remarks, saying it was "insult to the women of the country" and an indicator of the BJP's "moral bankruptcy and hopelessness".

The Congress, cold-shouldered by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for the alliance in UP, described the lawmaker's comments as "disturbing".

"One may have differences on issues and ideas but it is disturbing: -That this lady represents the ruling party in UP-BJP (not surprising) -To hear a lady speak in such a derogatory way about another lady -To see people in the audience cheering such words," Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made objectionable remarks against Mayawati. In 2016, a senior UP BJP leader Dayashankar Singh was expelled for using "filthy language" against Mayawati . His wife Swati Singh, who defended him at that time, is now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.