"He Publicly Accepted Mistake": Mayawati Forgives Nephew Akash Anand

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has forgiven her rebel nephew Akash Anand, but made it clear that he will no longer be her political successor. His father-in-law Akash Siddharth, whom she had blamed ore for his rebellion, she has neither forgiven nor accepted back in the party.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Ms Mayawati said, "After being expelled from the party, Akash has been continuously contacting people to apologize for all his mistakes and to not repeat such mistakes in future".

"Today, he has publicly accepted his mistakes and has expressed his resolve to not follow his father-in-law's advice anymore," she added.

But Mr Anand's father-in-law did not appear repentant. Ms Mayawati said his actions are "unforgivable".

"The mistakes of Akash's father-in-law Mr Ashok Siddharth are unforgivable. He has left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career along with his gross anti-party activities like factionalism etc. Therefore, the question of forgiving him and taking him back into the party does not arise." she added.

In another post, she said she has her health, dedication and commitment to the party and so there is no question of appointing a successor now. I am form on my decision and will remain so," she added.

Mayawati had expelled her nephew and political heir Akash Anand from the party last month, citing his response to a showcause notice from the party, which she said was "selfish and arrogant".

His reply made it clear that he was under the influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who has already been expelled from the party, she said.

Mayawati had expelled Ashok Siddharth days before, accusing him of splitting the party.

In May last year, she had removed Akash Anand from all important posts of the party, tagging him "immature". But a month later, she named the party's National Coordinator implying that he would be her political heir.