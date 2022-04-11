Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered In Assam's Kokrajhar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma appreciated the police efforts

The Assam police has recovered huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition - including AK-47s - in Western Assam's Kokrajhar district in a major breakthrough, the police said on Monday.

A police official said that acting on a specific secret information that some sophisticated weapons are kept hidden in Ultapani And Selekaguri forest areas Kokrajhar district, a massive operation was launched and recovered three AK-56, one AK-47, one Sniper Rifle, one M-16 Rifle, one Serili Rifle, four magazines and 130 rounds of AK series rifles Ammunition.

The arms and ammunition are stated to be of former militants of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) and United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) outfits.

The three-day long operation, which was commanded by Kokrajhar district Superintendent of Police Prateek V Thube, was launched on Saturday and ended on Monday.

The use of these weapons could have led to various illegal activities in Bodo Territorial Regions (BTR), said the police.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the home portfolio, appreciated the success of the police in the sensitive Kokrajhar district.

With the surrender of a large number of extremists during the past two years, the Bodo militancy was more or less tamed in BTR in western Assam comprising the four western districts of Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Kokrajhar, bordering Bhutan and West Bengal.