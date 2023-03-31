Howrah Violence To Be Probed By Criminal Investigation Department

Violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession In Howrah (File)

Following violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

The situation turned violent in Shibpur area of Howrah on Friday. Fresh violence broke out here, on Friday a day after arson on Ram Navami.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

Amit Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

Following the violence in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at top of the list on Monday, April 3.

Speaking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Section 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here."

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.





