'Want To Hear From You': PM Asks For Ideas For 'Howdy, Modi' Speech

PM Modi will be joined by Donald Trump at the "Howdy, Modi" event.

Ahead of his mega "Howdy, Modi" event in Texas on September 22, being billed as the largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to pitch in ideas for his speech.

PM Modi told his followers on Twitter that he would refer to some of their ideas during his speech at the event.

"There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you. Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App," PM Modi tweeted.

At the "Howdy, Modi" event in Texas, PM Modi will be joined by US President Donald Trump. In a statement on Sunday, the White House had said, "It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade."

On Monday PM Modi had tweeted that he was "delighted" that Donald Trump would join him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston and called it a "special gesture".

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans will attend the sold-out event at Houston's NRG Stadium. A delegation of Governors, members of the Congress, mayors and other public officials, including the first American-Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will be at the event.

PM Modi will be in the US till September 28; he will make a speech on the 27th at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), just ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

