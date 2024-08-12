How Video Of Woman Washing Guns Busted Madhya Pradesh Arms Factory

In the video, a man can also be heard instructing the woman to dissolve detergent in water.

An unusual video where a woman was seen diligently cleaning guns led Madhya Pradesh police to an illegal arms factory. In the video, now viral on social media, the woman was seen scrubbing pistols with a brush before cleaning them further with water.

With the help of the cyber team, the police traced the location where the video was filmed to Ganeshpura village under Mahua police station area.

In the video, a man can also be heard instructing the woman to dissolve detergent in water to polish the weapons.

To verify the video, the police reached a cottage industry of illegal weapons. However, before they could reach the place, illegal arms manufacturer Shakti Kapoor alias Chhotu was alerted. He packed all his belongings in a sack and ran away along with his father on a two-wheeler, police said.

However, as fate would have it, the paths of Shakti and his father, Biharilal, crossed with police personnel who were looking for them. They tried to flee and in the attempt fell from the two-wheeler, injuring themselves.

A Sack Full Of Guns

The police caught both of them and on opening the sack found several equipment and materials used to make illegal weapons. They also recovered a double-barrel gun of 315 bore, one 315 bore pistol and another a 12 bore pistol.

"One live round of 315 bore and two spent cartridge shells along with weapon manufacturing materials and equipment have also been recovered," police said.

The police are interrogating both the accused and they believe that Shakti Kapoor is the man who can be heard in the viral video and the woman cleaning the weapons is his wife.

Mahua police station in-charge Pawan Singh Bhadoria and his team are probing the case, trying to find out from where the equipment and materials for weapons-making were being purchased. They are also trying to find out since when this illegal arms factory was in operation.

The police will present both the accused in the court today and seek remand for questioning.