How This "Honest" Cab Driver Returned Bengaluru Man's Lost Phone

A Bengaluru cab driver travelled across cities to return a lost phone to its owner. In a Reddit post titled, "Lost phone returned by honest cab driver," user 'coldAbhishek' narrated how he accidentally left behind his mobile in the cab he took offline in Bengaluru's Hebbal.

"It was late at night, around 11 pm, and I couldn't find any autos or cabs on the apps. My phone's battery was very low and eventually died while I was searching for rides," he wrote.

With no other option, Mr Abhishek started walking to his destination, which was about two kilometres away. That's when he noticed a cab parked on the roadside.

"I asked the driver if he could drop me off, and he agreed. I wanted to pay him, but he refused to accept any payment, maybe due to the short distance," he recalled.

After reaching home, Mr Abhishek realised his phone was missing. "I panicked and searched my backpack, hoping I'd put it there but couldn't find it. By then, the cab had already driven away. Since I'd taken the cab offline, without an app, I didn't even have the vehicle's registration number."

He tried calling his phone, but since the battery had already died, it was unreachable. He even attempted his phone's tracking service, but it was ineffective while the phone was off. "I had lost my phone for the first time in my life and felt very bad," he admitted, adding that his friends told him the chances of recovering it were slim.

Nearly 15 hours later, Mr Abhishek received an unexpected notification - his phone had been located. "Apparently, the driver had found it, charged it, and turned it on," he said.

This allowed Mr Abhishek to activate 'Lost Mode', which displayed his contact details on the screen. He called his phone. "The driver answered and said he'd gone to Mysore for a trip and would return my phone the following day."

True to his word, the driver took a bus back to Bengaluru the next morning and handed over the phone. Overwhelmed by his honesty, Mr Abhishek insisted on giving him Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation, although "he was reluctant to accept."

"The cab driver's kindness restored my faith in humanity," he concluded in his post.

The story quickly went viral.

