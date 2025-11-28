How SIR Verification Visit Brought Missing Rajasthan Man Home After 45 Years

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls campaign has become a major talking point across the country. Political parties have raised several concerns and questions over the ongoing electoral roll amendment drive, triggering protests nationwide.

Amid the unrest, a case from Rajasthan's Bhilwara has stood out where the SIR verification drive helped reunite a man with his family 45 years after he went missing.

A Son Found Through SIR After 45 Years

In Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, a mother found her long-lost son through the SIR campaign. The case comes from Suraj village in Rajasthan's Asind taluka, where a boy who went missing 45 years ago was traced living 1,300 kilometres away in Chhattisgarh.

It was through the voter list amendment process that Uday Singh, who went missing from his home in 1980, finally returned to his village on Wednesday evening.

The family had spent nearly three decades searching for their missing child. When Uday Singh came back, the moment was overwhelming for everyone. His mother, Chuni Devi Rawat, broke down in tears, struggling to believe her son had finally come home.

How The SIR Campaign Helped Trace Him

When Uday Singh went missing in 1980, his family searched relentlessly but found no clues. Meanwhile, he travelled to Chhattisgarh, where he worked as a guard in a private company. During this period, he met with a road accident that caused a severe head injury, wiping out his memory and leaving him unable to recall his home or his family.

But when the SIR campaign began, he became curious about the documents. Uday Singh remembered his village name, Suraj, and his caste.

On Wednesday, Uday reached a school in Suraj village to inquire about voter forms. During the verification process, a teacher grew suspicious and informed his family. After 45 years, recognising him was difficult, but Uday shared childhood stories and personal family memories that slowly convinced them.

The final confirmation came when his mother recognised old wound marks on his forehead and chest. With that, the long search ended.

Celebration In The Village

Once identified, villagers and distant relatives flocked to meet him, and the entire village of just 150 houses was filled with a celebratory atmosphere.

Uday was welcomed like a groom, seated on a mare as a traditional procession (Bindori) was taken out to mark his return. He was welcomed with drums, a DJ, and a joyous procession.

(With inputs from Naveen Joshi)