How Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Partner 'Bujji' Was Born? Anand Mahindra Reveals

Anand Mahindra commended filmmaker Nag Ashwin after the unveiling of Bujji, a custom-made robotic vehicle that features in the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

In a post on X, the Mahindra & Mahindra chairman said he was "so proud" of the filmmaker and his entire team "who aren't afraid to think big... and I mean REALLY big."

Mr Mahindra shared the teaser on X, introducing Bujji, an aide of Bhairava, played by Prabhas. Bujji was introduced through a video where the team worked on its “body”. The much-anticipated character debuted at an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday, drawing attention from enthusiasts and industry insiders.

The Mahindra Research Valley team in Chennai “helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance,” Mr Mahindra said, adding that the vehicle “runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel.”

Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X …



We're so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren't afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..



Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by…

Nag Ashwin thanked Mr Mahindra and Jayam Motors - which helped put together the robot - for their help in bringing Bujji to life. "Thank you sir for helping us dream the impossible... and for giving our #bujji its wings (tyres...)," the filmmaker wrote on X.

Thank you sir... for helping us dream the impossible...and for giving our #bujji it's wings (tyres..) ???????? — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 23, 2024

At the Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad, Nag Ashwin talked about Mr Mahindra's significant role in the film. "Bujji may sound small, but it's incredibly special," he said, adding that it was the "toughest part of our production", the Indian Herald reported.

Mr Ashwin said he had "tweeted Anand Mahindra for help" back then and that, "they passed us on to Jayam Motors in Coimbatore. It's a very experimental racing car-building company. It requires huge research to build a car with such features."

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future. The film will hit the screens on June 27. It stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Prabhas.