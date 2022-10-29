Madhya Pradesh Hindu Body Used 'Fear Of Muslims' To Rack Up Real Estate

An organisation with an Urdu name, a plan to set up community places by flattening rocky land, and the “fear of Muslims” — men linked to a Hindutva outfit in Madhya Pradesh bought 200 acres of land allegedly using a mix of development and communal stereotypes.
The people who sold them the land on the outskirts of Khargone town in the 2000s — most of them small farmers —have approached the police for an inquiry as a housing colony is now taking shape in the area. They say they feel cheated.
The police and the administration did not respond to requests for comment.
Farmers say they were “tricked” out of their land as they thought the agents who approached them were Muslims.
"I sold my land in 2004 when a man named Zakir came to us and said he has bought all the land around ours,” claimed Nandkishore Kushwaha, “He told us there will be a slaughterhouse here soon. ‘Sell your land to Muslims as the community is settling here anyway,' we were told.”
He said he got Rs 40,000 for five acres.
Some of the land was bought by another organisation formed by the same group of men, Prakash Smriti Sewa Sansthan.
A businessman named Sanjay Singhvi said, “My relatives felt that a Haj Committee would be formed, Muslims would settle here — that's why they panicked and sold the land. In the end, I sold mine as well.”
BJP leader Ranjeet Singh Dandir heads the Trust.
“My name is being dragged into all this because I am well-known,” he told NDTV. He cited some cases he's facing: “I've been jailed seven times; there are murder charges on me — because all my life I've worked for Hindu society.”
Mr Dandir was earlier state co-convener of the Bajrang Dal, and also served as president of a cooperative bank.
“The meaning of ‘Tanzeem-e-Zarkhez' is to make wasteland fertile. Since we felt people may not understand the meaning, we changed the name,” he said.
“I am inspired by Anna Hazare and Baba Amte. We wanted green land here, to give a message to society,” he further said.
District Collector Kumar Purushottam did not respond to phone calls and WhatsApp messages.