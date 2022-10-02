'Couldn't Have Betrayed Them' Ashok Gehlot On Rajasthan MLAs Who Rebelled

Mr Gehlot said that it is for the party high command to decide on whether the CM will be changed.

Defending his loyalist MLAs who staged a high-powered drama on the replacement for the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot today said that he could not ditch the 102 MLAs who saved his government during the 2020 rebellion in the state.

On whether the Chief Minister could still be changed, Mr Gehlot said that it is for the party high command to decide.

"I am doing my work and if a decision has to be taken, it is for the party high command to take," he said. However, the Chief Minister's public outreach suggest he is determined to stay on.

Attacking the legislators who had revolted against him in 2020, he said they were hand-in-glove with the BJP.

"Some of our MLAs met Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders. Amit Shah was offering sweets to our MLAs. So, how can I forget those 102 MLAs who saved the Congress government," he said.

"I have got public support whenever I needed, be it during the political crisis or during corona. Therefore, how can I stay away from them," he added.

Without naming Sachin Pilot, Mr Gehlot hinted that he should be investigated for anti-party activities. It should be looked into as to why there was resentment among MLAs over the name of a new Chief Minister in the state, he said. Mr Pilot hasn't been subtle in expressing his aspiration for the top job, and Mr Gehlot's remarks are a veiled accusation against the young leader.

"I was in Jaisalmer. I could not guess but the MLAs sensed who was going to be the new chief minister," he told reporters

Mr Gehlot was till last week certain to be elected Congress President with the blessings of the party high command but had to withdraw from the contest after MLAs loyal to him threatened to resign over Mr Pilot being a possible replacement for the state's top job as Ashok Gehlot would've had to give up his post in keeping with the party's "one person, one post" policy.

Ashok Gehlot also declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan "till his last breath" and that the Congress government will complete its five years.