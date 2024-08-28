How BJP's Minority Front Plans To Enroll 50 Lakh Members

Representational Image

The BJP Minority Morcha organised a national membership campaign workshop 2024 at the party headquarters to make the membership campaign 2024 successful. The campaign workshop was organised on Tuesday under the chairmanship of BJP Minority Morcha's National President Jamal Siddiqui in order to achieve the target of making 50 lakh members across the country.

The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju by paying floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The concluding remarks were made by Mr Siddiqui.

Mr Siddiqui told ANI that the membership drive will run from September 2 to November 10. The primary national membership drive starting from September 1 will be conducted by the Morcha in two phases. The first phase will run from September 1 to September 25, and the second phase from October 1 to October 15. The Minority Morcha has a target of making 50 lakh members across the country. Any person in the country can join the party membership through four modes - missed call, QR code, Namo App, and BJP website.

He said that the BJP Minority Morcha will also make members by visiting the Sufi community, for which 14,000 Sufi dialogue teams will work. Similarly, 22 lakh minority sisters connected with the "Shukriya Modi Ji" campaign and "Modi Mitr" will also join this campaign. Additionally, each office bearer at the district, state, and national levels has been given a target of making 100 members.

BJP Minority Morcha national chief Jamal Siddiqui told ANI, "Today, workers from BJP Minority Morcha from across the country have gathered at the BJP headquarters. We are informing them about the membership drive 2024, how to become members, and the targets set for each state. We aim to make around 50 lakh members from the minority community across the country. We will visit Sufi shrines, madrasas, and meet with Christian brothers to make them members. "

He further said, "We will also engage with Sikh brothers and make them members. In short, we will reach out to every section of society and inform them that the Indian BJP wants to reconnect with them. The BJP has launched a membership drive, and this is the time to join the party and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in nation-building. Those who said the BJP is distant from us, Prime Minister Modi has said that the party is open to all, and everyone can join, become a worker, and even contest elections."

"I especially want to tell the Muslim community to take advantage of this opportunity, become members, workers, and office bearers, and even contest elections to serve their community. We will contact those who have benefited from government schemes and connect with people through them," said Siddiqui.

Dushyant Gautam, in-charge of BJP Minority Morcha, told ANI that the party is running a membership drive at every level, from national to district levels. We will achieve the targets set for each state and reach out to minorities. Under PM Modi's leadership, we are working towards development for all, and now minorities want to join the BJP. Those who have benefited from schemes like triple talaq, LPG connections, and food for 80 crore people want to join the party. I believe we will exceed our first target of 50 lakh members.

On this occasion, BJP National General Secretary and Morcha National In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Uttarakhand Wakf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, National Office Bearers, Presidents, General Secretaries, National In-charges, and Co-Incharges of all states were present.

