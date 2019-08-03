'Yeh Shaam Mastani...': How 4 BJP Lawmakers Prepped For Party Workshop

Rajyavarshan Rathore posted a video of BJP lawmakers performing a "musician's act"

Saturday morning began on a musical note for BJP lawmakers Rajyavardhan Rathore, Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, who gave a "high energy" performance before they sat down for a party workshop on the parliament premises this morning.

The lawmakers were there to attend the two-day 'orientation programme' for BJP parliamentarians. The closed-door weekend sessions focus on conduct, discipline, parliamentary procedures and ideological issues, sources said.

"Working hard, working happy. Visible high energy just prior to BJP MPs workshop under dynamic leadership of sri Narendra Modi ji to serve our nation better," Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted along with a video of the trio singing a Kishore Kumar song. Bhojpuri actor-singer Ravi Kishan makes a cameo appearance in the end of the video.

Working hard, working happy :)

Visible high energy just prior to BJP MPs workshop under dynamic leadership of shri @NarendraModi ji to serve our nation better. @SuPriyoBabul@ManojTiwariMP@ravikishannpic.twitter.com/y4U4z6YxJD — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 3, 2019

The minute-long clip begins with a short narration by Bengal BJP lawmaker Babul Suprio, who introduces the Kishor Kumar number "Yeh Shaam Mastani" - a song that was first composed in Bengali - and starts singing the Bengali version of the song. Camera in hand, Rajyavardhan Rathore calls it a "musician's act" before panning the screen to include Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

The two then take cue from Babul Suprio and sing the Hindi version of the song in full sync. The Gorakhpur lawmaker joins the group, whistling the tune in the background.

Mr Rathore then interrupts the performance to point out that it wasn't the evening, like the song suggests. "It is 10 in the morning and we are singing 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'," he says in Hindi.

The clip ends with the Mr Rathore and Mr Tiwari saying "Jai Hind" and wishing everyone a fantastic day.

The session - "Abhyas Varga", an exercise already in effect in various states including Himachal Pradesh, is believed to be an effort to familiarise young, first-time lawmakers and also the seasoned lawmakers of their rights and responsibilities.

Attendance was made compulsory for the two-day session which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address tomorrow.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.