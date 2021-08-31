'Looks Nice': Amarinder Singh Contradicts Rahul Gandhi Over Jallianwala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today joined the growing outrage over renovation of Jallianwala Bagh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today appeared to support the renovations at Jallianwala Bagh, for which the Centre has been facing a storm of criticism from opposition, historians and the civil society. The Congress government of Punjab has also been in the line of fire, with many questioning why it did not flag the construction that ended up renovating the site instead of preserving it. The renovations -- including the laser show, the entrance with a bas relief replacing the stark corridor -- has only trivialised the sacrifice of more than a thousand men and women and should have been stopped at the outset, many have said.

"I don't know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice," Mr Singh told reporters today, a stance markedly different from Rahul Gandhi, who called it an "insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

"Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi earlier today.

Other opposition leaders had slammed the renovations, saying the new construction robbed the place of dignity, of the loss and horror of the day 102 years ago when British General Dyer opened fire on a peaceful protest.

Leaders like CPM's Sitaram Yechury hit hard, citing the history of the right wing. "Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus," tweeted Mr Yechury.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote of "the pain... the loss (and) the tragedy" and said attempts to ''beautify' or 'modify' those memories "is doing great damage to our collective history".