Hot Weather Hits Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Experts Warn Of Heatwave

Summer arrived before time in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and across the country this year. In the first week of April itself, Chandigarh recorded a higher temperature than last year.

Speaking to ANI, Chandigarh Meteorological Center Director and Senior Meteorologist Surendra Pal said, "Last year, this kind of heat was felt after April 15, but this time, the mercury has risen in early April itself."

He said that the weather may be pleasant for some time in the coming days, but after that, heat waves are possible in the entire region. The effect of Western Disturbance will definitely be there, but it will not provide much relief from the heat.

The Meteorological Department estimates that this year will be hotter than last year. In such a situation, people have been appealed not to leave the house without need and to take special care of children and the elderly.

They also urged people to avoid a heatwave, drink enough water, wear loose and light clothes, and reduce direct contact with the sun.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a heatwave in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Rajasthan can expect partly cloudy skies with possible rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms on April 11-12 and partly cloudy skies today. Haryana may see light rain on April 10-11. Punjab is expected to have partly cloudy skies with possible rain, thunderstorms, or duststorms on April 10, and partly cloudy skies from April 11-13.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely in some parts Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th April and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th April and over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi on 15th April," as per IMD.

Today, the maximum temperature in Punjab will be around 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius. Tomorrow, the maximum will be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 20 degrees Celsius.

