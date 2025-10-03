Karnataka Man Murdered, Fake Wife Appears To Collect Rs 5 Crore Insurance

To claim life insurance of Rs 5.2 crore, a gang killed a partially paralysed man in Karnataka's Hospet, placed his body on a two-wheeler and then rammed it with a car to make his death appear like an accident. The man was married and a member of the gang even posed as his wife to get the money.

Police said the six-member gang found out that 34-year-old Gangadhar, a resident of Kaulpet in the city, had a life insurance policy of Rs 5.2 crore and then started to figure out a way of getting their hands on the money. They killed Gangadhar and then took his body to the outskirts of the city, where they put it on a two-wheeler and then hit it with a car to make the insurance company believe he died in an accident.

A woman member of the gang then posed as Gangadhar's wife and filed a claim to get the money.

Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi said, "On September 28, we received a call at 5.30 am about a hit-and-run case and were told a body was lying on Sandur Road. We visited the spot and shifted the body after following all procedures. Once the identity of the man was confirmed, his wife, Sharadamma, a resident of Kaulpet in Hospet, was called to the police station, where she registered her complaint."

The officer said the wife told her that she and Gangadhar had been married for six years and the 34-year-old had suffered a stroke three years ago, after which he lost the use of the left side of his body.

"Gangadhar did not even own a two-wheeler, which raised suspicion about the hit-and-run case," she said.

Officials said they cracked the case within 24 hours of the complaint being filed and arrested all six members of the gang, including Huligemma, who impersonated the man's wife. The car and two-wheeler used in the crime have also been seized.