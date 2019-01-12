Hope To Be Part Of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Alliance: Rashtriya Lok Dal

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced their long-anticipated alliance today.

On a day when Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) announced tie up for the upcoming national elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) kept its hopes alive, saying the talks for finding a place in the alliance were on.

"The alliance of the two parties has been announced today...as far as we are concerned, our talks for the same are continuing," RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey told news agency PTI.

The party spokesperson added that seats were not an issue and if any party had to be included in the alliance, a way could always be found.

He added that the party's intention was to defeat the ruling BJP and for which like-minded parties had to join hands. "To achieve this, we are prepared for both dedication and sacrifice, but our honour should not be compromised," he added

Uttar Pradesh RLD president Masood Ahmed said the party was confident of getting its rightful share. "We have not lost hope. The RLD is still in the alliance...the vice-president of the party, Jayant Chaudhary, has talked to (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and demanded six seats...Chaudhary will talk to the leaders (of the tie-up)...we will get our rightful share," he said.