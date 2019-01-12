Hope To Be Part Of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Alliance: Rashtriya Lok Dal

Rashtriya Lok Dal leaders say they are prepared for both "dedication and sacrifice" but will not compromise their honour to be part of the alliance.

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2019 18:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hope To Be Part Of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav Alliance: Rashtriya Lok Dal

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced their long-anticipated alliance today.


Lucknow: 

On a day when Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) announced tie up for the upcoming national elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) kept its hopes alive, saying the talks for finding a place in the alliance were on.

"The alliance of the two parties has been announced today...as far as we are concerned, our talks for the same are continuing," RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey told news agency PTI.

The party spokesperson added that seats were not an issue and if any party had to be included in the alliance, a way could always be found.

He added that the party's intention was to defeat the ruling BJP and for which like-minded parties had to join hands. "To achieve this, we are prepared for both dedication and sacrifice, but our honour should not be compromised," he added

Uttar Pradesh RLD president Masood Ahmed said the party was confident of getting its rightful share. "We have not lost hope. The RLD is still in the alliance...the vice-president of the party, Jayant Chaudhary, has talked to (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and demanded six seats...Chaudhary will talk to the leaders (of the tie-up)...we will get our rightful share," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SP-BSP allianceRLD

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon Quiz

................................ Advertisement ................................