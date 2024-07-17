Hope Statehood Is Restored To Jammu And Kashmir Before Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah also lashed out at the administration for arresting Shia mourners. (FILE)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections as the union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism.

"We would hope that the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections because the UT has failed... It has failed in Jammu, it is failed against terrorism, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

Replying to a question, the former chief minister, who was at Zadibal to take part in a Muharram procession, said the danger of being a union territory is that the power does not lie with the people.

"These are the dangers of being a UT. The power does not lie with the people. However, this is for a very short period as the PM and the home minister have assured that JK will get back the statehood soon after elections," he said while commenting on the recent notification which vested several powers with the LG.

On the attack in Doda, Mr Abdullah said that it was not happening for the first time.

"The truth is that for past one year, a series of attacks have taken place in the Jammu region. Perhaps there is hardly any area in Jammu which is free of terrorism. Attacks have taken place in Pir Panjal region, Chenab valley, Jammu, Kathua and Samba," Mr Abdullah said.

"If our information is correct, 55 soldiers and security forces personnel have laid down their lives in the past one year in these attacks. In such a situation, we are compelled to ask what is the government doing," he added.

Mr Abdullah said the government was making claims of terrorism being on its last legs but the ground situation did not bear it out.

"They have made claims a plenty. After every attack, they say the terrorism is on its last legs. They see the terrorism ending but we can't see it. How are they able to see it we can't understand. And no one has said what steps will be taken to stop these killings," said Mr Abdullah.

"We would hope that those responsible for managing security will fulfill their responsibility to bring the situation under control," he added.

Asked on the recent controversial statement made by DGP R R Swain, Mr Abdullah said the top cop had stepped into political domain and made a political speech.

"It would be better if he leaves politics to politicians and does his job of improving the situation and combat the terrorism. We politicians cannot look after law and order, we cannot fight terrorism even though our party has given maximum sacrifices. We can raise our voice against terrorism, we can help the government efforts but it is the job of the DGP to fight terrorism. Let him do his work, we will do ours," he added.

Mr Abdullah also lashed out at the administration for arresting Shia mourners.

"They should not have arrested the mourners. I don't know why they find it easy to target Muslims. They don't do it with any other religious group," he said.

