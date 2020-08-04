'Hope Ayodhya Ceremony Becomes Marker Of National Unity': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked the oncoming groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya with a tweet saluting the Lord Ram, marking a distinct shift in the party's stance towards the Ayodhya issue. The Lord Ram is with everyone, she tweeted, expressing hope that tomorrow's ceremony at the Ram Janambhoomi will become an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

"Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone, Ram is with everyone," her tweet in Hindi read.

"With the message and grace of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the temple of Ramlala became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation," her tweet further said.