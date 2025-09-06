Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Seeks Death Penalty For His Accused Wife Sonam

A day after the Meghalaya police filed a chargesheet in Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, his family members on Saturday demanded death penalty for his wife Sonam, the prime accused in the case, and four others.

The Meghalaya police on Friday filed a 790-page chargesheet, supported by material evidence and enclosures, against eight persons, including Sonam, in the sensational murder of her husband during their honeymoon to Sohra in May this year.

Apart from Sonam, the document names her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, his three friends - Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Singh Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and three others.

They were charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy to murder Raghuvanshi and destruction of evidence.

Talking to PTI in Indore, deceased Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "My family has only one demand, that is - along with Sonam and Kushwaha, all five accused be sentenced to death." He said his family was yet to see the detailed chargesheet, but was satisfied with the police investigation and believed that the charges slapped against the accused were strong.

The sensational case saw several dramatic turns. After Sonam's arrest, her elder brother Govind had visited the victim's home on June 11 and broke down, claiming his family had severed ties with Sonam and that he would himself fight the legal battle to secure justice for Raghuvanshi.

Raja's brother Vipin, however, on Saturday alleged that Govind lied to protect his own business interests. "Govind had said he stood with our family, but we came to know that he has hired a lawyer to defend Sonam," he said.

He said his family has also roped in a lawyer to pursue the case.

According to police, Raja Raghuvanshi, his wife Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21 before heading to Sohra. On May 26, the couple were reported missing, prompting a massive search operation by Sohra police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and local villagers.

After days of intensive search, the body of Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near the famous Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra.

Investigators found that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

The duo, along with three hired assailants, allegedly conspired to eliminate Raghuvanshi under the pretext of a honeymoon.

The killing was carried out by Rajput, Chauhan and Kurmi in Sonam's presence at the gorge, the police said.

Within a week of the probe, five accused, including Sonam, were traced to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam, Kushwaha, Rajput, Chauhan and Kurmi have been charged under 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

Later, three more accused - Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Shilom James - were arrested from Gwalior, Shadora and Dewas for their alleged role in destroying evidence.

