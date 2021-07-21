Home Ministry Seeks Report On Leave Plan For Soldiers

The plan aims to provide rest, recuperation and quality family time to the forces' personnel. (File)

The Union Home Ministry has asked all central paramilitary forces to apprise it about the progress on creating an in-house software to implement Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal to ensure troops spend at least 100 days a year with their families, officials said Tuesday.

The plan was mooted by Mr Shah in October, 2019 with an aim to provide rest, recuperation and quality family time to the forces' personnel deployed in some of the harshest locations and difficult climatic conditions across the country for internal security duties.

It was also envisaged that once this plan is rolled out, it will reduce stress and enhance the happiness quotient of these forces beset by regular cases of suicides and fratricidal killings.

A senior official told PTI the plan is yet to be made "fully operational" and, hence, the MHA recently sent a communication to these forces to update it about the development of a software for transfers and postings of the personnel.

"The software is a precursor to the 'at least 100 days with the family per year' proposal. A considerable time has elapsed since the home minister gave the direction and the proposal is yet to see the light of the day," the officer said.

"It is envisaged that the digitisation of posting and transfer processes for soft, hard and very hard locations would eliminate personal bias and allow a free and fair system leading to easy rotation of the troops," the officer explained.

The over 10-lakh personnel strong paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB apart from the Assam Rifles which draws its officer strength from the Army.

Officials in the security establishment said while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have developed their respective softwares, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Assam Rifles are still in the process.

Sources said a meeting will soon be held in the ministry to review the progress of the home ministers'' ambitious proposal and once the respective software are found to be working fine, the next step will be taken.

The transfers and postings, as of now, are not fully undertaken electronically. They require human intervention.

This mega manpower rotation is carried out by the human resource wings in coordination with other directorates of these forces with a routine changeover time in which personal recommendations for temporary attachment are also allowed, another officer said.

"The new software will be able to accommodate the emergency conditions where a personnel is seeking a choice posting due to a health or family issue," the officer said.

CAPF officers said the software and its error-free functioning will only allow the successful implementation of the mega exercise of ensuring 100 days an year with the family for troops and officers of these forces.

While reviewing the same project in December last year, the home ministry had asked these forces to furnish to it a three-year data on jawans and officers utilising their stipulated leaves.

An average CAPF jawan or officer gets a total of 75 days leave quota and this number can either go up or down in case of specific operational requirements, hard area deployment and posting in remote areas.

It was planned that in order to implement the 100-day leave plan, the jawans and officers will be posted at units close to their home town or where their family lives so that they can travel and stay with their families when there are no operational exigencies.

It was also thought that the CAPFs can create new facilities or refurbish their establishments so that the families of the troops can come over and live at the location of their posting for a limited time period to ensure implementation of this plan.

