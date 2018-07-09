'How Can You Be Selective': Arvind Kejriwal To Lt Governor On Court Order

The Supreme Court said the Lieutenant Governor does not have independent decision-making powers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, questioning how he could be "selective" about accepting various provisions of last week's landmark Supreme Court order that said the real power in Delhi lies with its elected government and not the Centre's representative. Presenting his arguments in a chart format, the Chief Minister said Mr Baijal should either take a position against the order or accept and implement the whole.

In their last meeting on Friday, Mr Baijal had accepted the court's ruling that he is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of ministers. But he refused to agree that he had no control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats, which had been a bone of contention between the Lieutenant Governor and Mr Kejriwal's government.

On Friday, a communique from Mr Baijal's office said after the top court judgment, the Union Home ministry advised that "as per concluding paras of judgement", nine appeals including the one relating to Services, shall be taken up by the regular bench and its order of 2015 that handed the control of Services to the Lieutenant Governor remains valid.

The home ministry "does not have the power to interpret SC order," Mr Kejriwal said in his letter today. "If you have any confusion, kindly approach Hon'ble SC immediately for clarification but kindly don't violate the SC order," he added.