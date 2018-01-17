Home Minister Reviews Security In North East; Data Shows Insurgency Down

According to official data, the security situation in the region has improved and insurgency-related incidents have gone down by 85 per cent in 2017 as compared to 2000.
There were 308 insurgency-related incidents last year, the lowest since 1997, they said.
In 2000, they said, 1,963 insurgency-related incidents had taken place in the North East.
Also, the death toll of security personnel and civilians was lowest last year when 12 security forces personnel and 37 civilians were killed, they said.
There was no insurgency-related incident reported from Tripura and Mizoram last year.
The number of cases of kidnapping or abduction also went down by 40 per cent as 168 incidents were reported in 2016, which came down to 102 last year.
Comments
The review by the home minister comes at a time when assembly polls are due in three North Eastern states -- Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland -- in February-March.