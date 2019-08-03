Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit J&K Amid Turmoil: Sources

Amit Shah is expected to visit Jammu first and then the Kashmir Valley.

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing parliament session amid uncertainty triggered after the state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay. An itinerary is being prepared for his visit to the state, sources say.

Mr Shah is expected to visit Jammu first and then the Kashmir Valley.

On Friday, the state government advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley "immediately" because of new intelligence about terror threats.

The announcement triggered panic among the locals. Long queues were seen outside shops, pharmacies and ATMs as people rushed to stock up essentials.

Anxious tourists, including some foreigners, crowded the Srinagar airport on Saturday, many without tickets for flights. Scores of vehicles carrying pilgrims and tourists drove out of the valley.

The government's announcement has also triggered panic among the politicians of Jammu and Kashmir, who fear that the centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is overseeing governance of the state, said there was no plan to scrap Article 35A.

Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah has demanded that the government must issue a statement in parliament over its special status.

The Congress has slammed the centre for the announcement, saying it scared citizens with its advisory.

"The Home Ministry order has scared citizens. Tourists and pilgrims have never been asked to leave abruptly like this...The government is trying to create an atmosphere of hate, saying that Kashmir is unsafe for outsiders. We condemn this decision by the government of India," Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said at a press conference.

Earlier in the week, a troop build-up of paramilitary forces had also raised suspicion of possible terror activity in the state.

