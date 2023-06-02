Home Minister Amit Shah Calls On President Droupadi Murmu

Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Amit Shah met the President a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".



