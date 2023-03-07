Holi Metro Timings: Noida's Aqua Line To Run After 2 PM Tomorrow

The Aqua Line connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar. (Representational)

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will run after 2 pm on Wednesday on account of Holi, officials said on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the metro services will not be available till 2 pm, Noida Metro Rail Corporation managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter," Maheshwari said.

Also known as Aqua Line, the metro corridor connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

