Holi 2022: How The Festival Of Colours Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of India

Holi 2022: Most people celebrate this festival by applying gulal or pouring colours on each other

Holi, the festival of colours, falls usually in the month of February or March every year. It symbolises the end of winter and the onset of spring. Most people celebrate this festival by applying gulal or pouring colours on each other, but there are various other ways in which this festival is celebrated around the country. Holi unites various groups of people spread across the country and yet celebrates their distinctiveness.

While the idea behind this festival – of good overcoming evil -- remains the same across the country, the ways in which people celebrate it differ to incorporate the local traditions and cultures.

Here are some of the ways in which Holi is celebrated across India:

1) Lathmar Holi (Barsana and Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh)

In the Barsana region of Uttar Pradesh, which includes Vrindavan, Mathura and Nandgaon, the festival involves the use of lathis (batons). Women beat men with lathis out of fun and not as a punishment.

2) Khadi Holi (Uttarakhand)

In the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the celebration involves wearing traditional clothes and singing and dancing on songs. Groups of men and women then move around the town and greet people on their way. In this region, Holi mainly takes the colour of a musical gathering and people enjoy themselves.

3) Rang Panchami (Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh)

In Maharashtra, Holi is also called Shigma or Rang Panchami. The celebrations start after the sunset on Purnima by lighting up a pyre of firewood (Holika Dahan), symbolising the victory of good over evil. Rang Panchami (Holi) is celebrated the next day.

4) Hola Mohalla (Punjab)

Nihang Sikhs observe Hola Mohalla in Punjab a day before Holi. Their celebration includes an exhibition of different combat practices. They also sing their hearts out on this day.

5) Basant Utsav and Dol Jatra (Bengal)

As the name suggests, Basant Utsav is a way of welcoming the spring season in Bengal. A special celebration is organised at Shantiniketan. Dol Jatra is a part of the main Holi festivities. On Purnima, idols of Radha and Krishna are taken out on the streets in a procession. To add to the fun, men pour water and colours at this procession.

6) Manjal Kuli (Kerala)

In Kerala, people celebrate with folk songs and water containing turmeric. The celebration here is rather muted with locals visiting temples on the first day and playing with colours on the second day.