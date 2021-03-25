IRCTC Indian Railway Holi Special Trains 2021: Check Out The Full List

Holi 2021: The Indian Railways is running special trains for Holi. Choti Holi is on March 28 and Holi is on March 29. "This time, 18 pairs of special trains have been announced in view of the possible crowd at the time of Holi. All these trains have also got proper fire safety equipment," General Manager of Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal has been quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The railway official said, "We hope that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stations and trains do not get overcrowded as compared to the previous years."
"There will be a total of 130 trains for certain routes in this month. Apart from this, we have already increased the holiday special and Pooja special trains..., Mr Gangal added. The Holi special trains will run till March 31. The waiting list will be monitored and if required new trains will be added.
"We appeal to the passengers to wear masks, sanitize their hands at regular intervals while travelling. Also, please reach the station only when the rail ticket gets confirmed," Mr Gangal said.
Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Check out the full list
- 03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)
- 03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)
- 03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train (Monday)
- 03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train (Friday)
- 02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train (Daily)
- 02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
- 03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train (Wednesday)
- 03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train (Saturday)
- 03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
- 03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train (Daily)
- 03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)
- 03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)
- 03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)
- 02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train (Thursday)
- 02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special Train (Monday)
- 02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train (Sunday)
- 02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train (Wednesday)
- 03002 Siudihawada Special Train (Daily)
- 03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train (Sunday)
- 03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train (Sunday)
- 03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train (Thursday)
- 03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday)
- 03425 Malda Town-Surat Special Train (Saturday)
- 03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)
- 03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)
- 03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train (Saturday)
- 03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train (Sunday)
- 03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train (except Sunday)
- 03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train (except Sunday)