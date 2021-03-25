IRCTC Indian Railway Holi Special Trains 2021: Check Out The Full List

Indian Railways Holi Special Train: Check out the list of special Holi trains

Holi 2021: The Indian Railways is running special trains for Holi. Choti Holi is on March 28 and Holi is on March 29. "This time, 18 pairs of special trains have been announced in view of the possible crowd at the time of Holi. All these trains have also got proper fire safety equipment," General Manager of Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal has been quoted by news agency ANI as saying. The railway official said, "We hope that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stations and trains do not get overcrowded as compared to the previous years."

"There will be a total of 130 trains for certain routes in this month. Apart from this, we have already increased the holiday special and Pooja special trains..., Mr Gangal added. The Holi special trains will run till March 31. The waiting list will be monitored and if required new trains will be added.

"We appeal to the passengers to wear masks, sanitize their hands at regular intervals while travelling. Also, please reach the station only when the rail ticket gets confirmed," Mr Gangal said.



Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Check out the full list