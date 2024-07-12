Holding Constitution Copy After 'Murdering It': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress

"Congress party murdered the Constitution," said Kiren Rijiju (File)

Hitting out at the Congress Party over the Emergency imposed in 1975, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said the Union government has taken a big step to observe June 25 as the "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas" to ensure that an incident like the Emergency is never repeated.

Taking a jibe at Congress for holding a copy of Constitution, Kiren Rijiju said that the Congress party "murdered" the Constitution in 1975 and is now doing "drama" by holding a copy of it.

"We can never forget how the Constitution was murdered on the night of 25th June 1975...We have to set an example that what Congress did is not repeated. It is our duty to save the Constitution..." Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

"It is very important for the country. Important for the Constitution. It is our obligation to protect the Constitution given to the country by Dr BR Ambedkar Sahib," he added.

His reaction came hours in response to the Centre's announcement to observe June 25 as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas"(Constitution Murder Day).

The government said that every year on June 25, the country will remember the great contribution of those who endured the "inhuman pain" of the Emergency of 1975. A notification has also been issued by the Government of India to celebrate June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Recounting the events that unfolded during the days of Emergency, Kiren Rijiju further said, "Congress party murdered the Constitution and then stages a drama by holding a copy of the Constitution. It is a very wrong thing. Those who were persecuted in 1975...the kind of torture done by the Congress party on the innocent people, putting an end to civil rights, Freedom of press, expression, all was finished. To avoid such incidents, (the government has) taken a big step."

To pay tributes to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency 1975, the Central government has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day).

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement in a gazette notification pointing "a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

"Whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India's resilient democracy; Therefore, Government of India declares 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," the notification read.

Soon after the notification was issued, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X, "On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced."

Amit Shah added, "The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency."

Appreciating the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 1975 Emergency as a "dark phase of Indian history".

"To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier on June 26, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution condemning the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the act and said that June 25, 1975, will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)