Hoax Bomb Threat Leads To Chaos At Patna Railway Station, Probe On: Cops

The Patna Police have not received information about finding any bomb.

Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday.

As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.

The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being done.

Patna Railway Junction, station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, "We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation."

